All engines 'revvin' at the car show

"THIS isn't just a show pony, I take it out and drive it every weekend.”
That is what 1974 Holden HQ Kingswood owner Peter Albrecht had to say about his pride and joy which was among over 100 cars on display at the Revvin' the Reef show on Airlie Main St this morning.
Mr Albrecht said his car would sell for upwards of $40,000 - not that he had any intention of doing so.
"I re-built everything other than the internal motors and upholstery everything else I did,” he said.
"I love these old cars and this is how they should make them out of the factory.”
Fellow Revvin' the Reef entrant Rick Vernon put his childhood dream 1964 Classic 3.8 S Jaguar on show.
Mr Vernon purchased the motorised gem in November last year and said he spent 12 months chasing the car which caught his eye when he was 18 years old.
"I first got interested in cars around 1964 and when I was 18 I just thought it was such a great car,” he said.
"Now that I have retired I had the time to look for it, find it and away it went.”
While the car is primarily used for show purposes, Mr Vernon said he took it for a "rev” once a week.
Revvin' The Reef car show organiser Rebecca Ross said the top ten cars in the competition would have the chance to feature in the Street Parade get to begin at 4pm this afternoon.
"A lot of these cars don't like going slow but if they want to feature in the parade they can,” she said.
The owner of the most popular car will be announced at 2pm and awarded a trophy, with voting cards used to determine the winner.
