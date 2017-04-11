All entry points to South Molle destroyed

THE Road to recovery for South Molle Island has been "severely hampered."

A birds-eye view of the island (pictured) paints a picture of Cyclone Debbie's wrath at the iconic destination.

The aftermath reveals widespread vegetation damage among a range of other issues to be resolved ahead of a clean-up.

A spokesperson for the China Capital Investment Group who recently bought the island said only time would tell the full extent of the damage sustained.

"At this stage we are still assessing the damage at South Molle," the spokesperson said.

"This process has been severely hampered by the lack of access, with all entry points to the island destroyed.

"We will be providing an update once we have developed a plan for the clean-up."

South Molle Island during happier days. Th3rd Dimension Media

CCIG took ownership of South Molle Island in August last year for $24 million.

While no time-line for future tourism operation has been revealed, a spokesperson for the company recently said they were considering "various options" for re-development.

Cyclone Debbie has also been a trigger for Daydream Island to not open its doors until mid-2018 amid a post-cyclone Debbie clean-up and a fast-tracked $50 million refurbishment.