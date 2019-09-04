Menu
A plane had to be winched from the water after becoming bogged on Fraser Island.
News

Emergency after plane gets bogged in water on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
by
4th Sep 2019 10:20 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM
A PLANE had to be pulled from the water on Fraser Island after becoming bogged near Eurong on Wednesday morning.

Phil Switzer, the officer in charge of Fraser Island ambulance station, described the scene of the incident, in which the plane had to be winched from the water.

"This morning when I was returning from a meeting near Eurong I came across an incident on the beach."

Mr Switzer said the plane had become bogged in the ocean.

"Police were already on scene, there was a large crowd on scene and another aircraft," he said.

"All occupants of the aircraft were out of the aircraft and the police were attempting to assist in getting the aircraft out from being unbogged before it became taken by the ocean."


Mr Switzer said paramedics checked the six patients who were on board the flight.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

"QAS remained on scene to assist while the winching operation was happening to recover the aircraft and make sure there were no other further injuries and no  other problems.

"The aircraft was successfully recovered after about 30 minutes with the assistance of QPS and bystanders.

"No injuries were incurred during the winching operation."

It comes a week after the landing gear failed on an Air Fraser Island flight, an incident that is being investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

 

75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island.
