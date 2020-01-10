Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A service station was held up this morning and all the thief got was a bag of prawns.
A service station was held up this morning and all the thief got was a bag of prawns.
Offbeat

All he got was a bag of prawns

by Alan Quinney
10th Jan 2020 6:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An armed man who allegedly held up a service station at Beachmere this morning got a bag of prawns for his trouble.

A 28-year old Cootharaba man has since been charged with attempted robbery, two counts of stealing and unlicensed driving.

He is to appear at Caboolture Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police will allege at 6.10am a man drove a white vehicle onto the forecourt of the Beachmere Road service station.

The man walked into the shop, took a packet of prawns from the bait freezers and approached the counter.

It will be alleged he produced a knife from his bag and struck the 28-year-old male attendant on the upper right arm, banging the knife on the counter demanding money.

He then took a brick from his bag and raised it above his shoulder when a 39-year old women customer came into the shop interrupting him.

Police will allege the man then got into his car and drove off taking a bag of prawns.

Police located the man at an address on Gillian Street, Beachmere where he was arrested.

The male staff employee received a minor injury and the female customer was not physically injured, police said.

crime prawns robbery

Just In

    Woman dies in prison

    Woman dies in prison
    • 10th Jan 2020 6:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First yacht pegged to arrive tonight

        premium_icon First yacht pegged to arrive tonight

        News The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is narrowing in on the Whitsundays with one boat pulling ahead.

        Hours clinging to husband: Terror of Cyclone Ada lives on

        premium_icon Hours clinging to husband: Terror of Cyclone Ada lives on

        News Survivor shares her story in honour of upcoming 50-year anniversary.

        CHARGED UP: Prossie to be part of new automotive future

        premium_icon CHARGED UP: Prossie to be part of new automotive future

        News The new installation could bring more tourists to the town.

        A sea-change for new owners of Just Tuk’n Around

        premium_icon A sea-change for new owners of Just Tuk’n Around

        News You may have seen some new faces peddling around town.