Menu
Login
Police are searching for the owner of a 1EX00 Tom Tom GPS found last Friday.
Police are searching for the owner of a 1EX00 Tom Tom GPS found last Friday. Contributed
News

All I know is I'm lost without you

Claudia Alp
by
23rd Oct 2018 3:35 PM

IT wouldn't be the first time a GPS has lost its way, but it could be the story of the one that couldn't find its way home.

Police are searching for the owner of a 1EX00 Tom Tom GPS, found in bushes on Beach Road, Cannonvale last Friday.

The Tom Tom has a sun-damaged suction cup and charging cord - perhaps justifying the lack of direction.

Whitsunday Police are trying to find the owner and encouraged anyone with information to contact them.

If proof of ownership is satisfied, police will hand it over and send the owners on their way.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the 24-hour online form.

gps lost and found lost property tom tom whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    News The 'Honey Badger' is in town following his controversial finish on The Bachelor Australia

    Naked body found in Bowen

    Naked body found in Bowen

    News A man's body has been found in Bowen on Saturday morning.

    Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

    Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

    Sport Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

    Airlie Beach building destroyed by fire

    Airlie Beach building destroyed by fire

    Crime A man has been charged with arson after a fire this morning

    Local Partners