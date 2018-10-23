All I know is I'm lost without you

Police are searching for the owner of a 1EX00 Tom Tom GPS found last Friday.

Police are searching for the owner of a 1EX00 Tom Tom GPS found last Friday. Contributed

IT wouldn't be the first time a GPS has lost its way, but it could be the story of the one that couldn't find its way home.

Police are searching for the owner of a 1EX00 Tom Tom GPS, found in bushes on Beach Road, Cannonvale last Friday.

The Tom Tom has a sun-damaged suction cup and charging cord - perhaps justifying the lack of direction.

Whitsunday Police are trying to find the owner and encouraged anyone with information to contact them.

If proof of ownership is satisfied, police will hand it over and send the owners on their way.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the 24-hour online form.