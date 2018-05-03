All in the one place, Red Cat Adventures have you covered

WHETHER you fancy a Ride to Paradise, an overnight sailing adventure, a day trip out on the water or need to organise an unforgettably unique wedding day, Red Cat Adventures has it all.

Ride to Paradise is Red Cat's newest product and perfect for anyone looking for a quick, all-inclusive overnight getaway.

The package includes two nights at Paradise Cove Resort, plus a day trip out to the Whitsunday islands, Whitehaven Beach and Hill Inlet Lookout.

The highlight is the exclusive use of a secluded boutique resort with only 32other guests.

Free access to all the activities includes paddleboards, kayaks, hammocks, fire pit, floating bean bags, pool table, table tennis, plus a huge beautiful indoor/outdoor pool with adjoining jacuzzi.

Tongarra Sailing Adventures takes guests on a two-day, two-night all-inclusive social sailing adventure out on the Whitsunday water.

Up to 24 guests board the 12m by 8m catamaran hosted by two friendly crew.

On the agenda is a banana boat ride across the crystal- blue waters, a Whitehaven Beach and Hill Inlet lookout visit, option to sleep under the stars, ample time to sunbathe, bushwalking and snorkelling, all delivered by a friendly and knowledgeable crew.

Thundercat is a custom- built power catamaran comfortably seating 32guests and provides a super-smooth ride.

So if you're pressed for time or would rather sleep on the mainland, Thundercat will take you to Hill Inlet, Whitehaven, Mantaray Bay all in the one day

Take advantage of free bus transfers, two snorkelling opportunities, lunch and snacks, complete with all the snorkel gear you need.

If you've met your perfect match, Paradise Cove Resort offers a wide range of exclusive wedding packages ranging from an intimate wedding by the pool to an overnight large dream wedding on the sprawling lawn.

Red Cat owner Julie Telford said the team took the responsibly of showcasing the Whitsundays very seriously.

"The success of Red Cat Adventures comes from a collective motivation to uphold their core values and work hard,” she said.

"We absolutely love what we do and have the best jobs in the world in a perfect, pristine location.

"Great customer feedback motivates us to share a mutual love for the ocean.

"Why visit Bali when you can book locally on a Ride to Paradise?”