All over RangeRover: idiot driver loses $107K rig

COSTLY MISTAKE: The magistrate said the seizure of the luxury vehicle (not pictured) could be considered part of the man’s punishment.

HE SUSTAINED a severe brain injury that will impact him for the rest of his life and now he's lost his licence for four and a half years.

Jaime Lachlan Joyce pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to 11 charges accumulated over eight months.

The charges included possessing dangerous drugs, contravening the direction of a police order and driving while being disqualified by a court order.

The offending began in January in Dalby where Joyce was riding an unregistered and uninsured dirt bike.

While riding the bike Joyce did a wheelstand that caused him to fall off the back of the bike, leaving him with a severe head injury.

At the time of the incident, Joyce was driving while disqualified by order of a court in New South Wales.

He also had a blood-alcohol level of .082.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court that in August Joyce was pulled over while driving in Bundaberg and checks found he was unlicensed.

Sgt Burgess said he was also driving with meth in his system.

Joyce was also ordered to surrender his vehicle, a Range Rover he had bought for $107,000, but failed to do so when told to.

Joyce's lawyer Andrew Wiseman told the court Joyce had little to no memory of the crash that caused his brain injury.

Mr Wiseman said friends of Joyce had noticed a shift in his personality since his brain injury.

"He's suffered more than the average defendant," he said.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Joyce's plea of guilty and acknowledged the offences weren't acts of violence.

Ms Hartigan also considered the ultimate seizure of his vehicle as "extra-curial", or self-inflicted, punishment.

Joyce was disqualified from holding a licence for four-and-a-half years, he was also given six months' imprisonment suspended for two years and received $500 in fines.