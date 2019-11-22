Menu
WELCOME: Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson posing with the new sign in Cannonvale.
News

All signs point to Cannonvale: Giving town its own identity

Jordan Gilliland
by
22nd Nov 2019 11:15 AM
A NEW sign at the entrance to Cannonvale is part of one councillor plan to give the growing suburb its own 'identity'.

Designed, created and installed by local company Angel Signs, the three-metre tall sign will welcome drivers as they enter Cannonvale.

The new sign replaces an older and sign that Division 2 Councillor Ron Petterson said 'didn't represent Cannonvale at all'.

"It's something that has been on my agenda for a little while," he said.

"When I told people the new sign was going in at the location of the old sign, 90 per cent of people turned to me and said 'what old sign?'.

Cr Petterson said the new sign was about giving Cannonvale its own identity.

 

 

Division 2 councillor Ron Petterson with the new Cannonvale sign.
He said Proserpine, Airlie Beach and Bowen all had memorable welcome signs and Cannonvale as the 'residential and industrial hub of the Airlie Beach region' was deserving of its own.

"We have the biggest shopping centre, a beautiful foreshore, the most residential and great tourism like Mantra, Big 4 and Northerlies," he said.

"When tourists come through they might completely bypass the suburb until they see the Airlie Beach sign, but now they'll know."

He said the sign had carefully considered the suburb and region, with the colour green chosen as Cannonvale is about 'community and parkland'.

The blended colours along the bottom of the sign represent the beach and the coral of the reef.

Solar lights will soon be installed to illuminate the sign at night time.

"The new sign is a visual representation of the pride of the Cannonvale community and will create a welcome arrival to anyone," he said.

"It's about pride and about the community."

The sign was part of the Whitsunday Regional Council 2018/19 budget.

