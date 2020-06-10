‘All smiles’ about new swimming pool

Jessi Clarke, 15, who has cerebral palsy, is thrilled with her new swimming pool.

A VERY special teenager is “full of smiles” about the arrival of her new swimming pool.

Jessi Clarke, 15, has cerebral palsy and her carer, Paula Hovey, has been steadfastly fundraising for a new swimming pool for her to accommodate her love of water and help with physiotherapy.

That day finally came this week for Jessi, who can’t walk or talk, when the pool arrived at her Cannon Valley home more than three years after the Go Fund Me page was launched.

“It’s fantastic – we actually just finished pouring the concrete today for the prefabricated pool, which will have concrete and decking around it,” Miss Hovey said, adding TC Debbie had severely slowed things down three years ago.

Miss Hovey started the fundraising doing meat raffles on Fridays at the Reef Gateway Hotel, where she works.

In total, $10,000 was raised, including $7,510 from the Go Fund Me page and the remainder from other donations put straight into Jessi’s trust account.

Originally, Miss Hovey was aiming for $20,000 but she said with all the offers of free materials and labour, they managed to get over the line with $10,000.

“With everyone’s generosity donating services and time, we managed to get over the line – we had lots of offers of help, which is fantastic,” she said.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who donated money, and also a big thank you to the following for donating their time, services and materials: Composite Pool Solutions, Shaun Moppett Builders, KNK Excavations, Dowdens Pumping & Water Treatment, Davey Pumps, Conway Concrete Pumping and Boral Concrete.”

Miss Hovey said Jessi, who attends Proserpine State High School, was a “beautiful and gorgeous” young lady who was coming on in leaps and bounds.

“She’s definitely changed my life – she’s an amazing young lady – and she’s also a very talented artist.

“Having the pool will make an amazing difference - she loves the water but she’s obviously restricted – you can’t just take her to the lagoon.

“When she’s in the water, it’s the only time she’s actually free – otherwise she’s in her chair or in bed. For physio and body movement, it will be amazing.

“She used to have a little toy pool and I promised her somehow we were going to get her a pool and here we are – it’s taken nearly three-and-a-half years - but we got there.

“Now we can get her a hoist – she loves the water. We hope to have it finished in the next week or two with the decking completed. She’s full of smiles about her new pool.”