All-star line-up plans Paddy Shenanigans

TOP ACT: The Internationals will perform at Paddy Shenanigans every night until Sunday.

TOP ACT: The Internationals will perform at Paddy Shenanigans every night until Sunday.

SOME of the best musos in the country are in Airle Beach right now.

Simon Hosford, Damon Stone and Glen Hughes are all acclaimed artists in the their own right but put them together and they are The Internationals.

Hosford is fresh off a UK tour, having performed with Australian legends Men At Work and Tommy Emmanuel, widely recognised as one of the best guitarists in the country.

Former Party Boys drummer Glenn Hughes, who now plays in an INXS cover band and with the acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute act the Pink Floyd Experience, will be the man behind the kit when The Internationals come to town.

Former Body Motors and current Pink Floyd Experience bassist and sax player Damon Stone rounds out the trio.

Stone has also recorded with local hero Kieran McCarthy.

The Internationals will play Paddy Shenanigans from Wednesday through to Sunday.

Entertainment manager at the venue, Trevor Green, said the members of The Internationals were all amazing musicians and it "would definitely be worth coming to see them play” once the main stage of the Airlie Beach Festival on Music ends for the night.

"Simon is a machine, I have never seen anyone like him and his guitar skills are phenomenal,” Mr Green said.

The Internationals will be supported by the Rav Thomas Band on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday night after the last night of the festival, Paddy's will host a massive jam session with many artists expected to head to the main street to play on after the main stage closes.

Organisers suggested arriving before 10.30pm to beat the ID scanner rush.

TOP MUSOS