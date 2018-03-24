'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains. PETER CARRUTHERS

THE partially flooded section of Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains this morning has bought to promised pre-election flood fix "business case” made by the Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha to the fore.

In October last year Ms Taha said "the number one priority this election is to upgrade Hamilton Plains” and though she didn't win the seat of Whitsunday the "developing (of) a business case to make sure this road is upgraded” is yet to be released.

The member for Whitsunday, Mr Costigan, braved the wet on Shute Harbour Rd this morning to document yet another flooding of the notorious section of road.

The member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan photographs traffic interruptions at Hamilton Plains after significant rain over night submerged the north bound lane of Shute Harbour Rd. PETER CARRUTHERS

He is "holding the Labor government to account” and in a Notice on Question to the minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey, Mr Costigan demanded to know "why the Palaszczuk Labor Government has failed to meet its own deadline in producing a 'business case' for an upgrade to flood-prone Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains by the end of 2017”.

Mr Bailey responded by saying "the business case has been developed which has identified the preferred project option for an upgrade to the Proserpine-Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains”.

Mr Bailey went on to blame the former LNP government - in power before Annastacia Palaszczuk was elected in 2015 - of stripping $600 million from the transport budget.

"(Which) resulted in a shortfall in project planning and delivery that the Palaszczuk Government is still working to repair,” he said.

From the side of the road this morning Mr Costigan accused Mr Bailey of a "wishy washy” response to his question.

"There is no appetite from the Palaszczuk Labor government to fix this as a priority,” he said.

"All the people want is a better road and so do I.”

Myrtle Creek at Strathdickie Road this morning. PETER CARRUTHERS

Mr Costigan said there were some who argue an raising of the Shute Harbour Rd where it crosses Myrtle Creek should be included in the promised "business case”.

This morning after the north-bound land of Shute Harbour Rd went under water was about a metre under the bridge near at Myrtle Creek.

The LNP made a pre-election commitment of $37 million to flood-proof Hamilton Plains but were not elected.

Mr Costigan accused the State Government of "chronic neglect (of North Queensland) year after year decade after decade after decade” and suggested this is why there is a "growing chorus” of people who feel the creation of a North Queensland is the answer to the imbalance.