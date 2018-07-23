Wildest costumes at Splendour

WHAT makes a wardrobe malfunction? It's hard to say when it comes to Splendour in the Grass.

New Zealand singer Lorde almost experienced one while performing at the Byron Bay music festival. Hers was accidental.

And some punters in the crowd also came close. It's safe to say these were not accidental.

Dressing like a brat at a children's birthday party tends to be the theme when it comes to Splendour in the Grass.

And, from photos captured at day one of this weekend's event, it seems the tradition still stands.

My mum has these same pants.

Colour is all the rage at this year's festival. No colour in particular. Just all the colours. Worn at the same time. It's quite the task: trying to wear as many colours as possible while also wearing as little fabric as possible. But Splendour punters accept your challenge.

I’m a sexy moth, duh. Picture: @deliciaimabanana

Despite the rough conditions of the festival, some people like to throw caution to the wind and bring a little high street glamour to the weekend.

Available at David Jones this Spring.

And of course, Splendour in the Grass wouldn't be complete without a few obligatory elements. Like a celebrity sighting!

Are these those Jenner girls IDK.

And ladies dressed as Native American Indians.

Um OK.

And a butt.

When you got a wedgie but it’s too obvious to pick it out.

When you forget where you’ve parked your spaceship at Westfield and you gotta wonder around the carpark looking.

Chic.

Understated.

I wear this to job interviews.