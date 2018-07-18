All things sport in Whitsundays

DON'T MISS: Local rider Harry Maxwell will be in action this weekend.

DON'T MISS: Local rider Harry Maxwell will be in action this weekend.

BESIDES the Airlie Beach Running Festival, the Whitsundays has a jam-packed weekend for local sport lovers from dirt bikes to road bikes and the rugby league field.

Kicking off bright and early this Saturday at 7am, the riders will begin to prepare their bikes for the Supermoto of Champions at the Whitsunday Raceway, hosted by the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club.

Located on Lascelles Ave in Proserpine, racing in five categories will begin from 9am races and spectating is free, with a canteen available throughout the day.

WMC's Chris Saunders encouraged the community to come out and support local motor racing.

"Racing is awesome,” he said. "Come out and support the club.

"We have some fantastic venues and a lot of people not aware of the talent we have out here.”

With laps set to conclude around 4pm, the supermoto will rev-up on Sunday again from 9am.

From 4pm this Saturday, located just behind the Whitsunday Raceway, the Whitsunday Dirt Riders are hosting the second round of the North Queensland Dirt Track Tri series with the promise of dirt racing under lights and speedway and long-track demonstrations.

Whitsunday Dirt Riders' Ken Burgess said this was the fourth 'race under lights' the club had run and, if the previous events were any indication, this event was set to be one not to miss.

"Last time we had around 80 riders,” he said.

"We're running this in conjunction with Whitsunday Moto Sports Club just up the road at the Whitsunday Raceway so people can have a great weekend of racing.

"Come and watch your local riders against the states best.”

There will be a $500 cash prize for the winner of the top 10 senior pointscorers' one-lap dash and a fully stocked canteen with drinks available.

There is also free camping available with a practice session open to entrants and campers on Sunday morning.

Entry is $5 per person or $15 for a family to enter.

If you are craving on-field action, the Whitsunday Brahmans league teams play Moranbah in Bowen on Saturday at Dension Park.

The Whitsunday Raider Rugby Union side will verse Slade point at 3.30pm on Saturday at Slade Point.

Whitsunday Sea Eagles sides will play North Mackay Saints at Zeolla park on Saturday.

AT A GLANCE

WHAT: Supermoto of Champions

-WHEN: Saturday-Sunday from 9am-4pm

-WHERE: Whitsunday Raceway, Lascelles Ave Proserpine

WHAT: Round 2 North QLD Track Tri Series

-WHEN: From 4pm Saturday

-WHERE: Whitsunday DirtRacers

WHAT: Whitsunday Brahmans Bowen games

-WHEN: Saturday from 11.45am

-WHERE: Denison Park, Bowen