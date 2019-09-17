All you need to know about Bowen's main street closure

CLOSED: Herbert Street in the Bowen CBD will be under renovation for the next 14 weeks. Pictured is the first stage that will finish on October 30.

CLOSED: Herbert Street in the Bowen CBD will be under renovation for the next 14 weeks. Pictured is the first stage that will finish on October 30.

MANY would have been shocked to drive into the main street of Bowen to be greeted with fences and a diversion path.

Whitsunday Regional Council has started the second stage of the Beautiful Bowen project and has completely closed traffic between the Powell St and William St roundabouts.

The road closure began from September 13, and will end in late October. Access will be open for pedestrians during the construction.

The second stage of construction will see one side of Herbert St between Williams and George streets blocked for about four weeks between October 31 and November 26.

A third stage will be constructed on the opposite side between November 27 and December 20.

PLANS: How the roundabout into Herbert Street will look after the 14-week project is complete.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox has asked residents to be patient during construction.

"It's a little frustrating, I know, even I've been stung a few times when I have been heading into Bowen," he said.

"We had a time frame we needed to do this project in because of the allocation of funding, so we needed to act on it.

"The reality is that there is lots of machinery around and pedestrians, drivers and machinery don't mix."

Cr Willcox said shop fronts would still be accessible through pedestrian access, he did however concede that it may affect businesses.

"We're trying to minimise the impact on businesses as much as possible," he said.

"It's an inconvenience, we know, but we're asking the community to walk just a little bit further to be able to assist and support those great local businesses on these stretches of road.

"We've made sure that all of the stores will still be able to get accessed. The end result we think will be worth it so we're just asking for some patience."

The Beautiful Bowen project includes feature entry statements, extensive landscaping, new signage and street art, improved seating and wayfinding, and upgraded roundabouts and footpaths.