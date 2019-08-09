All you need to know for Big Boys Toys Expo

Richie Gregg, a professional Fly Boarder, will be at the Mackay Big Boys Toys Expo 2019.

Richie Gregg, a professional Fly Boarder, will be at the Mackay Big Boys Toys Expo 2019. Contributed

DO YOU love cars, bikes, camping, boating and all that bloke stuff? Well, this weekend you are in for a treat as the Mackay Big Boys Toys Expo arrives in Mackay.

Cars, campers, Caravans, boats, jet skis, fishing gear, camping gear, skateboards, eBikes, motorbikes, ATVs, RC Hobbies and drones are just some of the things you will be able to enjoy this weekend.

In its second year, the Big Boys Toys Expo is bigger and even more interesting than the 2018 expo.

Rod Burrows at the Big Boys Toys expo 2018 at Mackay Showgrounds. Stuart Quinn

Organiser Lance Collyer said that he was excited to showcase some of the best toys in the region.

Looking to top the action from last year, Mr Collyer said he had some new tricks up his sleeve.

"Last year I bought monster trucks and this year I have a jetpack rider. He is in a big tank and he uses the flyboard to do all different kinds of tricks,” he said.

Ross Brand and Joanne Berry of Balnagowan at last year's Big Boys Toys expo at Mackay Showgrounds. Stuart Quinn

Last year about 9000 people went through the gates and Mr Collyer said he hoped even more would head to the expo this year.

"We all fight kids to get them off technology and I do this show to bring back families to get together and go campaign - they might see the things here and think that we can go camping, or go boating and get back outside,” he said.

A similar event, started by Mr Collyer, began more than 25 years ago after he visited Las Vegas.

"In those days, Australia didn't really have that sort of show, they never had a show that combined everything. They might have one show with cars, and another with bikes,” he said

Big Boys Toys expo at Mackay Showgrounds. Scott Gralow of Mackay Motorcycles with Katrina and Anthony Ghilotti Stuart Quinn

"I did my first one about 27 years ago in Cairns and I have been doing it on and off as a hobby but in the past few years, I have taken it on more full-time.”

Ford sales manager, from major sponsor Mackay Auto Group, said he was excited to attend his first Big Boy's Expo.

"Being new to Mackay, I moved from Darwin, I am excited to see what Mackay has to offer,” he said.

He also said the expo gave the business a great opportunity to get in touch with the public.

"It gives us the chance to display our line of vehicles that we can offer from the Mackay City Auto Group and that is one of the strong points of having so many different brands to offer people,” he said.

Big Boys Toys expo at Mackay Showgrounds. Stephen Faux of Mackay with his Formula 500 speedway car Stuart Quinn

Stalls

With everything you can think of from coffee to caravans there will be something for every man's heart.

Food and Drink

Coppin A Coffee

Archer Coffee

Thermomix Sweet & Sour Australia

Goanna Brewing

Jay Catering

Tim's Biltong & Beef Jerky

Sandy's Ice Cream

Everything Else

Scale Auto's and Model car group

Event Memorabilia

Mackay Foot & Ankle Specialists

Muscle Garden Health + Fitness

Touch Up Guys / Speedliner Mackay

AAA Exhausts & Fabrications

Mackay Kawasaki

GDP Metal Worx

Pink Ribbon Charity Fair

Black Magic Car Detailers and Ceramic Pro Mackay

Totally Workwear Paget

Mackay iVan Info Centre

G.N. Alloy

JG Centre

Macs Engineering & Opposite Lock Mackay

Mackay Spa Shed

Mackay Harley-Davidson

Porters Weber BBQ + Milwaukee Tools

Xtreme Protective Coatings Mackay

Bullet Bikes Superstore

Castle Evolution

Barbeques Galore Rockhampton

Big Mike's Batteries & Mobility Scooters

Mako Oil

Shannon's Insurance

Phoenix Powersports

Inov8 Sales & Marketing

Wright's Fishing Tackle & Co

Jem Lures

Sugar City Marine

Reef Marine

Jayco Mackay

Mader Queensland

Mackay City Auto Group

Coast to Country Caravan Sales Queensland / Royal Flair / Fantasy Caravans

Campers Queensland - Mackay

Jayco Caravans

Guardian Campers

Tullmack Caravans aka Let Loose Caravan Hire

EziBuilt Steel Homes & Sheds

Entertainment:

To keep your ears and eyes occupied with band Whiskey & Me at the Expo performing all their usual tunes.

For the Kids:

For the kids there will be a jumping castle from Let's Jump.

There will also be rides and other amusements.

Big Toys on Display:

Joe Formos - Tractor

Do you have a son that wants to get up close and personal with a big green tractor? Or are you a big boy and just want to have a look for yourself? Well Joe Formos' big green tractor will be there for boys of all ages.

Milto Cranes

For those with a passion in heights there will be two cranes for punters perusal.

Komatsu Excavator

Many big boys have dreamed about an excavator since they were small, and now is your chance to get up close with a Komatsu Excavator

Nitro Harleys

Damian Muscat racing his top fuel nitro Harley at the East Coast Nationals Drag Racing Event in Sydney. Cackling Pipes

The fastest Harleys in the business will be at the expo for the excited punter to admire.

4x4 Ram Fitout

Hotrods - There will be two different hotrods on display, will you be looking for them?

2Envious Car Club - Exhibiting a 4x4.

Holden Club will be on hand to talk everything Holden with you.

Scale Auto's - One of Mackay's favourite hobbies and collectable shops will be at Big Boys Toys Expo 2019 displaying its latest models and hobbies supplies.

Cars on Display:

VOLKSWAGEN

Amarok - Accessories and detail

Golf GTI - PD and Clean

Golf R - Body Kit and detail

Tiguan R-Line - Accessories and detail

Touareg - Tint and detail

FORD

Raptor - PD and Clean

Ranger XL Camper Special

XLT Ranger - Accessories and detail

Mustang - Can be done by Tyson

RS Focus - Detail only

KIA

Picanto GT

Cerato GT - Detail only

Sorento GT- Detail only

Stinger GT - Accessories and detail

SUZUKI

Jimny - Accessories and detail

Swift Sport - Detail only

Vitara - Detail only

CJD

Chrysler 300C - Detail only

Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 - Accessories and detail

Jeep Wrangler - Accessories and detail

JLR

Range Rover Evoque - Detail only

LDV

T60 Trailrider - Accessories and detail

T60 Luxe - Accessories and detail

What can you win

At the Pink Ribbon Charity Fair you'll find prizes like a kids buggy, donated by Lees Wow House Mackay, a 2017 signed Cowboys jersey, a three day pass to the 2019 Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Big Boys Toys Expo

Where: Mackay Showgrounds

When: August 10 & 11 from 9am

Tickets: Tickets are available at the gate.

Adults $15 | Children $5 |Concession $10