All you need to know for Big Boys Toys Expo
DO YOU love cars, bikes, camping, boating and all that bloke stuff? Well, this weekend you are in for a treat as the Mackay Big Boys Toys Expo arrives in Mackay.
Cars, campers, Caravans, boats, jet skis, fishing gear, camping gear, skateboards, eBikes, motorbikes, ATVs, RC Hobbies and drones are just some of the things you will be able to enjoy this weekend.
In its second year, the Big Boys Toys Expo is bigger and even more interesting than the 2018 expo.
Organiser Lance Collyer said that he was excited to showcase some of the best toys in the region.
Looking to top the action from last year, Mr Collyer said he had some new tricks up his sleeve.
"Last year I bought monster trucks and this year I have a jetpack rider. He is in a big tank and he uses the flyboard to do all different kinds of tricks,” he said.
Last year about 9000 people went through the gates and Mr Collyer said he hoped even more would head to the expo this year.
"We all fight kids to get them off technology and I do this show to bring back families to get together and go campaign - they might see the things here and think that we can go camping, or go boating and get back outside,” he said.
A similar event, started by Mr Collyer, began more than 25 years ago after he visited Las Vegas.
"In those days, Australia didn't really have that sort of show, they never had a show that combined everything. They might have one show with cars, and another with bikes,” he said
"I did my first one about 27 years ago in Cairns and I have been doing it on and off as a hobby but in the past few years, I have taken it on more full-time.”
Ford sales manager, from major sponsor Mackay Auto Group, said he was excited to attend his first Big Boy's Expo.
"Being new to Mackay, I moved from Darwin, I am excited to see what Mackay has to offer,” he said.
He also said the expo gave the business a great opportunity to get in touch with the public.
"It gives us the chance to display our line of vehicles that we can offer from the Mackay City Auto Group and that is one of the strong points of having so many different brands to offer people,” he said.
Stalls
With everything you can think of from coffee to caravans there will be something for every man's heart.
Food and Drink
- Coppin A Coffee
- Archer Coffee
- Thermomix Sweet & Sour Australia
- Goanna Brewing
- Jay Catering
- Tim's Biltong & Beef Jerky
- Sandy's Ice Cream
Everything Else
- Scale Auto's and Model car group
- Event Memorabilia
- Mackay Foot & Ankle Specialists
- Muscle Garden Health + Fitness
- Touch Up Guys / Speedliner Mackay
- AAA Exhausts & Fabrications
- Mackay Kawasaki
- GDP Metal Worx
- Pink Ribbon Charity Fair
- Black Magic Car Detailers and Ceramic Pro Mackay
- Totally Workwear Paget
- Mackay iVan Info Centre
- G.N. Alloy
- JG Centre
- Macs Engineering & Opposite Lock Mackay
- Mackay Spa Shed
- Mackay Harley-Davidson
- Porters Weber BBQ + Milwaukee Tools
- Xtreme Protective Coatings Mackay
- Bullet Bikes Superstore
- Castle Evolution
- Barbeques Galore Rockhampton
- Big Mike's Batteries & Mobility Scooters
- Mako Oil
- Shannon's Insurance
- Phoenix Powersports
- Inov8 Sales & Marketing
- Wright's Fishing Tackle & Co
- Jem Lures
- Sugar City Marine
- Reef Marine
- Jayco Mackay
- Mader Queensland
- Mackay City Auto Group
- Coast to Country Caravan Sales Queensland / Royal Flair / Fantasy Caravans
- Campers Queensland - Mackay
- Jayco Caravans
- Guardian Campers
- Tullmack Caravans aka Let Loose Caravan Hire
- EziBuilt Steel Homes & Sheds
Entertainment:
To keep your ears and eyes occupied with band Whiskey & Me at the Expo performing all their usual tunes.
For the Kids:
For the kids there will be a jumping castle from Let's Jump.
There will also be rides and other amusements.
Big Toys on Display:
Joe Formos - Tractor
Do you have a son that wants to get up close and personal with a big green tractor? Or are you a big boy and just want to have a look for yourself? Well Joe Formos' big green tractor will be there for boys of all ages.
Milto Cranes
For those with a passion in heights there will be two cranes for punters perusal.
Komatsu Excavator
Many big boys have dreamed about an excavator since they were small, and now is your chance to get up close with a Komatsu Excavator
Nitro Harleys
The fastest Harleys in the business will be at the expo for the excited punter to admire.
4x4 Ram Fitout
Hotrods - There will be two different hotrods on display, will you be looking for them?
2Envious Car Club - Exhibiting a 4x4.
Holden Club will be on hand to talk everything Holden with you.
Scale Auto's - One of Mackay's favourite hobbies and collectable shops will be at Big Boys Toys Expo 2019 displaying its latest models and hobbies supplies.
Cars on Display:
VOLKSWAGEN
- Amarok - Accessories and detail
- Golf GTI - PD and Clean
- Golf R - Body Kit and detail
- Tiguan R-Line - Accessories and detail
- Touareg - Tint and detail
FORD
- Raptor - PD and Clean
- Ranger XL Camper Special
- XLT Ranger - Accessories and detail
- Mustang - Can be done by Tyson
- RS Focus - Detail only
KIA
- Picanto GT
- Cerato GT - Detail only
- Sorento GT- Detail only
- Stinger GT - Accessories and detail
SUZUKI
- Jimny - Accessories and detail
- Swift Sport - Detail only
- Vitara - Detail only
CJD
- Chrysler 300C - Detail only
- Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 - Accessories and detail
- Jeep Wrangler - Accessories and detail
JLR
- Range Rover Evoque - Detail only
LDV
- T60 Trailrider - Accessories and detail
- T60 Luxe - Accessories and detail
What can you win
At the Pink Ribbon Charity Fair you'll find prizes like a kids buggy, donated by Lees Wow House Mackay, a 2017 signed Cowboys jersey, a three day pass to the 2019 Airlie Beach Festival of Music.
Big Boys Toys Expo
Where: Mackay Showgrounds
When: August 10 & 11 from 9am
Tickets: Tickets are available at the gate.
Adults $15 | Children $5 |Concession $10