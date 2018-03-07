Allday, all night at Magnums

ON STAGE: Allday went all out at Falls Festival this year, and he'll be lighting up the Magnums stage this weekend.

ON STAGE: Allday went all out at Falls Festival this year, and he'll be lighting up the Magnums stage this weekend. Lyn McCarthy

AUSTRALIAN rapper Allday is coming to Airlie Beach on Friday as part of his Speeding Regionally Tour.

The Adelaide lad, also known as Tomas Gaynor, began uploading his music online for free in 2011, shortly after he moved to Melbourne to pursue a music career.

Allday released his debut album Startup Cult in July 2014 and now in 2018 is based out of Los Angeles, California.

After the success of his Speeding album, which landed in the ARIA Top 5 charts, Allday is bringing his new music to the people with his current tour.

Allday has been busy preparing meals for his 24Hour Allday Buffet cooking show, on top of writing new music in LA with a range of super-producers.

Now he is getting ready to head to some of Australia's best regional areas to entertain his ever-growing legion of fans.

Whether it's debut full-length Startup Cult or his earlier mixed tapes and EPs, Allday's introspective and charming approach to music has amassed more than 50million streams of his music online.

His quick-witted lyrics and youthful narratives have caught the attention of major international outlets such as Rolling Stone, Sway in the Morning, NYLON, AV Club, Indie Shuffle, Paper Mag, Mass Appeal, Billboard and many more.

His 2017 album Speeding is another incredible piece of work that takes darker themes with melancholy melodies weaved through.

Speeding also launched Allday's runaway international hit single, In Motion, which was recently a deafening sing-along at Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass before that.

Having sold out huge iconic venues like Festival Hall and Luna Park Big Top on the Speeding tour last year, this February and March, Allday is bringing a killer show to regional centres. Sharing the popular sounds from Speeding such as In Motion, Sides and Raceway, along with classic hits from Startup Cult, the concert will be a winner.

Allday won't forget his roots on this tour, adding in all of the favourite jams from his much-loved mixed tapes and EPs.

Speeding Regionally Tour

WHAT: Allday live.

WHEN: Friday, March 9, 8pm.

WHERE: Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach.

COST: $39.80, tickets available from Oztix.