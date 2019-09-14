Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Alleged armed robber targeted the wrong car

by ELISE WILLIAMS
14th Sep 2019 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were able to hunt down an alleged robber after the car he allegedly stole was fitted with a GPS tracking device.

The 20-year-old man approached an unattended car at a Browns Plains car wash centre at around 3.30pm yesterday, police allege.

Staff confronted the man who then allegedly produced a knife and threatened them.

The man then took off in the vehicle, which was fitted with the tracking device.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and subsequently arrest the man at an address in Browns Plains.

The Regents Park man will appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday, September 16 charged with one count of armed robbery.

More Stories

armed robbery car jacking stealing

Top Stories

    ‘Bizarre’ reason kids are now on report

    premium_icon ‘Bizarre’ reason kids are now on report

    Education A prominent child psychologist has slammed the “crazy political correctness” of teachers’ latest directive, which he says will create a generation of “wusses”

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    Free heart test offered

    premium_icon Free heart test offered

    News Campaign to help reduce the risk of a stroke.

    HOOKED FOR LIFE: Are you game to wet a line?

    premium_icon HOOKED FOR LIFE: Are you game to wet a line?

    Fishing Game Fishing Club event to attract more families to the sport.