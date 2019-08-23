Alleged arson: Man seriously burned in stolen car fire

Mackay police are investigating after a man was seriously burned while allegedly trying to set fire to a stolen car.

Mackay police are investigating after a man was seriously burned while allegedly trying to set fire to a stolen car. File

A MAN has been seriously burned while allegedly setting fire to a stolen car at Racecourse.

Mackay police are treating the case as arson and believe the now burnt-out vehicle had been stolen about two weeks earlier.

Police Media confirmed that about 10am on Thursday a man drove a stolen vehicle to a secluded area near Horse and Jockey Rd.

"It appears he used an accelerant to set fire to the car and in the process, suffered significant burns,” the Police Media spokesman alleged.

The vehicle was engulfed by the fire.

As a result of his injuries the man voluntarily went to the hospital. It is understood the man had serious burns to his face, neck, arms and feet from the fire.

"He presented to the Mackay Base Hospital,” the spokesman said.

He was flown from Mackay to Brisbane for treatment.

"Police are treating the fire as suspicious and believe the car may have been stolen from The Leap overnight on August 8,” the police spokesman said.

Investigations into the incident continue.