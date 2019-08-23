Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay police are investigating after a man was seriously burned while allegedly trying to set fire to a stolen car.
Mackay police are investigating after a man was seriously burned while allegedly trying to set fire to a stolen car. File
Crime

Alleged arson: Man seriously burned in stolen car fire

Janessa Ekert
by
23rd Aug 2019 4:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been seriously burned while allegedly setting fire to a stolen car at Racecourse.

Mackay police are treating the case as arson and believe the now burnt-out vehicle had been stolen about two weeks earlier.

Police Media confirmed that about 10am on Thursday a man drove a stolen vehicle to a secluded area near Horse and Jockey Rd.

"It appears he used an accelerant to set fire to the car and in the process, suffered significant burns,” the Police Media spokesman alleged.

The vehicle was engulfed by the fire.

As a result of his injuries the man voluntarily went to the hospital. It is understood the man had serious burns to his face, neck, arms and feet from the fire.

"He presented to the Mackay Base Hospital,” the spokesman said.

He was flown from Mackay to Brisbane for treatment.

"Police are treating the fire as suspicious and believe the car may have been stolen from The Leap overnight on August 8,” the police spokesman said.

Investigations into the incident continue.

arson fire investigation mackay base hospital mackay crime mackay police police media
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Power station in Collinsville a 'certainty' says energy boss

    premium_icon Power station in Collinsville a 'certainty' says energy boss

    Business 'There will be a power station back in Collinsville, I swear on my family's life.'

    Brahmans raring to go

    premium_icon Brahmans raring to go

    Sport Coach feeling confident ahead of this weekend's finals match

    Local intersection named as one of the worst in the state

    premium_icon Local intersection named as one of the worst in the state

    News Whitsundays intersection features on the RACQ list.

    An ultra-challenge for only the brave

    premium_icon An ultra-challenge for only the brave

    Sport Distance running at its finest in the heart of the Whitsundays