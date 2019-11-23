Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 47-year-old woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a home on fire while people slept inside
A 47-year-old woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a home on fire while people slept inside
Crime

Alleged arsonist lit home on fire while occupants slept

by NATASHA EMECK
23rd Nov 2019 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 47-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a home in Katherine on fire while people slept inside on Thursday.

Police said the woman was charged for setting a home in Katherine on fire at about 1am on Thursday.

The woman allegedly used a lighter to set fire to a couch cushion, causing extensive damage to a door and surrounding outside areas.

At the time of the fire, the occupants inside the home were asleep.

They were woken by the sound of a smoke alarm and exited the building uninjured.

One of the residents managed to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

Police located and arrested the woman at about 4pm the same day.

She will appear in Katherine Local Court today to face charges of arson and recklessly endangering life.

More Stories

arson charges court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCITED: Shoppers flock to Anaconda for grand opening

        premium_icon EXCITED: Shoppers flock to Anaconda for grand opening

        Business Check out the photos from this morning's launch event in Cannonvale.

        Great Barrier Reef work giving nature a hand

        premium_icon Great Barrier Reef work giving nature a hand

        Environment 'It will be able to survive some of the next bleaching impact'

        How the Whitsundays is helping break down stigma of suicide

        premium_icon How the Whitsundays is helping break down stigma of suicide

        News Thousands raised to support families who have suffered loss.

        Two Bowen teens charged over car theft

        premium_icon Two Bowen teens charged over car theft

        Crime The teens have been charged with a number of offences.