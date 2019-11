Whitsunday police have attended the Airlie Beach McDonald's where at least one man has been allegedly assaulted.

Whitsunday police have attended the Airlie Beach McDonald's where at least one man has been allegedly assaulted. Monique Preston

A MAN has allegedly been assaulted at the McDonald's in Airlie Beach, with police saying he required medical attention.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a group of people caused a disturbance where one male person was hit.

Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Police were called to the Main Street incident at 7.52pm tonight.

The alleged offenders were still at the scene when police were alerted.

Investigations are continuing.