Alleged axe choker denied bail

A JUBILEE Pocket man charged with strangulation, contravening a domestic violence protection order and wilful damage will stay in custody after he was denied bail in Prosperine court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard told the court the man allegedly broke a protection order made two months prior in the same court.

The police opposed bail because the five-and-a-half-month relationship with the aggrieved had resulted in the man also contravening a police protection order in January just seven days after it was made.

"There is a clear escalation in behaviour,” Sen-Constable Beard said.

The court heard that on this occasion following an argument the man allegedly threatened to kill his former partner and used an axe handle to choke her.

Photographs were tended showing bruising that appeared to support this, Magistrate Simon Young confirmed.

"She does show a large bruise across her throat, which is not consistent with hand marks - other explanations are yet to be brought up,” he said.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said there was alcohol involved and the 39-year-old disputed the choking charge although he accepted he had damaged the victim's phone and house.

Ms Smith said the man would comply with a "no contact” bail condition with the aggrieved, had the support of his parents and could live with them outside the area, and had good work prospects.

However Mr Young said because the man was in a "show cause” position, he must show why it would be unjust he remain in custody.

"I have to consider the crown case a strong one and he does have a history of violence,” he said.

"I am not satisfied even strict conditions could ameliorate the risk of further offending.”