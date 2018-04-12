Menu
Login
IN CUSTODY: A man accused of strangulation, breaking a protection order and wilful damage was denied bail at Proserpine Court House on Monday.
IN CUSTODY: A man accused of strangulation, breaking a protection order and wilful damage was denied bail at Proserpine Court House on Monday. Peter Carruthers
News

Alleged axe choker denied bail

Jessica Lamb
by
12th Apr 2018 9:36 AM

A JUBILEE Pocket man charged with strangulation, contravening a domestic violence protection order and wilful damage will stay in custody after he was denied bail in Prosperine court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard told the court the man allegedly broke a protection order made two months prior in the same court.

The police opposed bail because the five-and-a-half-month relationship with the aggrieved had resulted in the man also contravening a police protection order in January just seven days after it was made.

"There is a clear escalation in behaviour,” Sen-Constable Beard said.

The court heard that on this occasion following an argument the man allegedly threatened to kill his former partner and used an axe handle to choke her.

Photographs were tended showing bruising that appeared to support this, Magistrate Simon Young confirmed.

"She does show a large bruise across her throat, which is not consistent with hand marks - other explanations are yet to be brought up,” he said.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said there was alcohol involved and the 39-year-old disputed the choking charge although he accepted he had damaged the victim's phone and house.

Ms Smith said the man would comply with a "no contact” bail condition with the aggrieved, had the support of his parents and could live with them outside the area, and had good work prospects.

However Mr Young said because the man was in a "show cause” position, he must show why it would be unjust he remain in custody.

"I have to consider the crown case a strong one and he does have a history of violence,” he said.

"I am not satisfied even strict conditions could ameliorate the risk of further offending.”

bail domestic violence jubilee pocket proserpine magistrates court whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Suspended jail time for DV

    Suspended jail time for DV

    News "WE HAVE agreed this is the last time and he knows I will leave permanently if this behaviour continues.”

    • 12th Apr 2018 10:40 AM
    'Amazing story if Sharkie the cat could talk'

    'Amazing story if Sharkie the cat could talk'

    News 'Amazing story if Sharkie the cat could talk'.

    • 12th Apr 2018 10:07 AM
    Library program full of fun, good times

    Library program full of fun, good times

    News Head down to the local Library for the last days of school holidays

    No memory of police assault

    No memory of police assault

    News 'Drink spiked' defence for 'appalling' behaviour in SNP

    Local Partners