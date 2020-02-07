Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Alleged bikie in court over seven-minute curfew breach

by JACOB MILEY
7th Feb 2020 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LAWYER acting on behalf of an alleged Mongol bikie who breached curfew by seven minutes has sensationally sprayed police in court.

Victor John Reuben Wolfram appeared in Southport Magistrates Court yesterday after breaching his 8pm to 6am curfew, outlined in strict bail conditions, by seven minutes.

Officers conducted a bail check at 8pm on January 28 and found he wasn't at his Biggera Waters property. His partner said he had gone downstairs to look for his ankle bracelet charger.

Some time later he arrived back at the property carrying groceries with another man and no charger, police claimed.

Victor John Reuben Wolfram. Picture: Facebook
Victor John Reuben Wolfram. Picture: Facebook

But a furious Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said he was merely seven minutes late and his client had to spend a night in custody after officers didn't take action for a week.

He claims police then indicated on Wednesday they would apply to revoke his bail. This did not go ahead.

"They (the officers) decide to take no action for being seven minutes late," he said. "The police officers from Brisbane came down last night (Wednesday) to serve a consorting notice on this man and arrested him."

He described it as a "disgraceful" abuse of process.

Mr Gatenby said he would have "firm words" with the investigating police.

Magistrate Mark Howden said: "I'm not privy to why they acted the way that they did, but you pleaded guilty on the basis that you were seven minutes late.

"Staying in custody overnight is more than sufficient for that."

Wolfram is on bail for multiple charges including possessing dangerous drugs and possessing weapons.

More Stories

Show More
court crime curfew

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Electrical field could be key to deterring sharks

        premium_icon Electrical field could be key to deterring sharks

        News CEO of Ocean Guardian Shark Shield said there was ‘zero question’ about how effective the devices were.

        History of Whitsundays a cracking good yarn

        premium_icon History of Whitsundays a cracking good yarn

        News A blog about the history of the Whitsundays outlines how rising sea levels 10,000...

        Tourism to make a splash in reef protection

        premium_icon Tourism to make a splash in reef protection

        Environment Adventurers put on lab coats in new Citizen Science project monitoring the...

        Raincheck: NQ Solo Masters confirm new date

        premium_icon Raincheck: NQ Solo Masters confirm new date

        News Due to wet weather the NQ Solo Masters has been postponed.