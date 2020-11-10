Alleged masturbator’s desperate plea in court

An alleged public masturbator has pleaded for his release saying “they’re going to kill me” in jail. He insisted the alleged act was just a “mistake”.

An alleged public masturbator has pleaded for his release saying “they’re going to kill me” in jail. He insisted the alleged act was just a “mistake”.

An alleged public masturbator has pleaded for his release saying it was just a "mistake" and he was "terribly sorry".

Police allege the man, who can't be identified, masturbated on a public bus at Ascot.

The alleged offence occurred on October 29 on Brassey Street.

OTHER COURT NEWS

Alleged Valley attacker 'seen with blood soaked shirt'

Identity thief's staggering 23-page criminal history revealed

Ex-cop loses guns over firearms and drug offences

Legal Aid lawyer Rebecca Mann, acting for the man who appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, made an application for bail.

"It is accepted your honour that it is concerning behaviour … there seems to be an underlying connection to his mental health," she said.

"Importantly, he would agree to not go on any public transport."

Police prosecutor Sgt Mark Hughes opposed bail, alleging the man was on bail for two similar offences at the time.

Acting Magistrate William Smith refused bail on the basis there was an "unacceptable risk" of the man committing offences.

The man pleaded with Mr Smith to be released.

"Your honour they're going to kill me in there. Not the screws I mean the inmates," he said.

"It's just one mistake while I was off medication, your honour.

"This is totally out of character, just give me one more chance."

However Mr Smith was unmoved.

"Have a little bit of thought while you're in there about the distress that you caused to other people by your actions," he said.

The man replied: "I thought about that and I'm terribly sorry."

"Well it doesn't restore what happened to the other young woman who was sitting on the bus with you," Mr Smith replied.

The matter was adjourned until November 16.

Originally published as Alleged bus masturbator's desperate plea in court