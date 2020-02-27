Alleged cat killer’s bizarre court appearance

Police have alleged they seized various items including a mobile phone, computers and electronic devices from Kewarra Beach man Kodie James Love, 23, as part of their investigation into the cat’s death and alleged stalking of a Trinity Beach man.

A MAN accused of killing his neighbour's cat and stringing it up to a car has appeared in court on a fresh charge of possessing child exploitation material.

It is alleged while inspecting the phone they allegedly located images consistent with child exploitation material.

Kewarra Beach man Kodie Love, 23, is accused of stalking and animal cruelty.

Police also alleged they found a telescopic baton at his home.

He appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court on a total of seven charges today, including the new charges of possession of child exploitation material and a weapon.

His solicitor Michael Finch told the court the serious animal cruelty charge would need to be heard in a higher court, but Mr Love could elect which court some of the other charges could be heard in.

He asked for the case to be adjourned for a week so Mr Love can "work out his elections".

The case was adjourned until March 5.

In a bizarre exchange outside court Mr Love was asked whether he had anything to say to the cat owner, to which he responded talking about a giant rabbit before giving a thumbs up.