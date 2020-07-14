Menu
A man is facing allegations he lit fires at Cedar Creek Falls last year has had his case mentioned in Mackay District Court.
Alleged Cedar Creek firebug case back in court

Janessa Ekert
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A WHITSUNDAY man accused of lighting a blaze near Cedar Creek Falls in an incident where police were forced to fire shots has asked for the case to be adjourned as he may be seeking new legal representation.

Paul Michael Lamborne is facing a number of charges including setting fire to crops, endangering particular property by fire, malicious act with intent and possessing dangerous drugs following his arrest in September last year.

It is alleged police were called to Conway Rd, Palm Grove when a helicopter pilot reportedly saw a man lighting fires near Cedar Creek Falls.

It is alleged police fired shots during the incident.

Mr Lamborne, who remains in custody, was formally charged with the four offences in Mackay District Court but it is unknown what direction the case will take.

Fisher Dore solicitor Antoinette Morton, acting as town agent for Mr Lamborne, said it was her understanding he planned to seek new legal representation.

Ms Morton asked for the case to be adjourned until later this month and said by then there may be “some movement” regarding his legal representatives.

Matters will be mentioned on July 24.

