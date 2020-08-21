Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Tattooed muscle man accused of setting Tinder traps

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Aug 2020 5:57 PM | Updated: 6:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 31-year-old man alleged to be using online dating applications to meet women before assaulting and robbing them.

Since July 2020, John Dennis Gurney is alleged to have committed or is allegedly linked to serious offences including assault, robbery, fraud, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing occurring between Brisbane and Rockhampton.

Police are appealing to the public to locate John Dennis Gurney, His last known location was Agnes Water this morning (August 21) where it is believed he departed on a bus.
Police are appealing to the public to locate John Dennis Gurney, His last known location was Agnes Water this morning (August 21) where it is believed he departed on a bus.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mr Gurney relating to failing to appear in court on a matter from 2019.

Police have received a number of reports of the man allegedly targeting women through social media, where he stays with them a number of days before stealing property and leaving.

He has been allegedly detected using the womens' credit cards at various locations following his departure.

His last known location was Agnes Water this morning where it is believed he departed on a bus.

 

Police are appealing to the public to locate John Dennis Gurney, His last known location was Agnes Water this morning (August 21) where it is believed he departed on a bus.
Police are appealing to the public to locate John Dennis Gurney, His last known location was Agnes Water this morning (August 21) where it is believed he departed on a bus.

 

He is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall with a muscular build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Gurney has a rose tattoo on his neck as well as tattoos on his shoulders, arms and hand.

Police have also released CCTV of an incident in West Gladstone where a stolen debit card was allegedly used to make a number of purchases.

Police are urging anyone who may see the man not to approach him but to contact 000 immediately or call Policelink on 131 444 with information regarding his previous whereabouts.

Other stories:

Last chance to join electricity prices class action

Farmers visited for first time since COVID-19 lockdown

Man in hospital after falling off scooter in CBD

gladstone crime police appeal
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Fair dinkum’: Brunker reveals more details on election bid

        Premium Content ‘Fair dinkum’: Brunker reveals more details on election bid

        Politics Whitsunday councillor hopes to form a ‘dynamic duo’ with the mayor if Cr Brunker wins the battle for Burdekin.

        Rays selection just the start for our star netballers

        Premium Content Rays selection just the start for our star netballers

        Netball Libby Abbott and Amity Bugeja have all the tools to be Queensland representatives...

        Young Airlie girl’s brave head shave to honour late cousin

        Premium Content Young Airlie girl’s brave head shave to honour late cousin

        Health Eight-year-old Liv Jamieson will say goodbye to her locks tomorrow to support a...

        BACK OUR RSL: Community support needed to keep doors open

        Premium Content BACK OUR RSL: Community support needed to keep doors open

        News Proserpine sub-branch president says the club has weeks left of financial...