Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Retail worker's heart 'bruised' by alleged thief's punch

by Kate Kyriacou
3rd Jun 2019 6:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN suspected of trying to walk out of a Myer store with $1000 worth of designer T-shirts has been charged by police after he allegedly punched a female shop assistant hard enough to bruise her heart when she tried to intervene.

Police arrested the 23-year-old Carseldine man on Thursday night - within hours of the assault - after cameras at Westfield North Lakes assisted in identifying the alleged offender.

A police spokeswoman alleged the man entered the store and filled a bag with designer brand clothing - believed to be Tommy Hilfiger T-shirts - and attempted to leave without paying.

A 54-year-old woman, believed to be a store employee, attempted to intervene but the man allegedly punched her in the chest, dropping the shirts in the process.

The assault caused chest pain, which worsened until the woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition with a bruised heart.

A man was arrested on Oakey Flat Rd at nearby Narangba at 10 o'clock that night after the centre's CCTV cameras were used to track the suspect's movements to a vehicle.

He was charged with entering a premises with intent to commit and indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He appeared before the Caboolture Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody.

More Stories

assault crime editors picks theft

Top Stories

    Two-vehicle collision in the Whitsundays

    Two-vehicle collision in the Whitsundays

    News Two ambulance crews attended the incident, which happened on Shute Harbour Rd.

    Whitsunday local nominated for prestigious award

    Whitsunday local nominated for prestigious award

    News This event recognises exceptional women in travel.

    FREE EVENT: Women of the Whitsundays networking evening

    FREE EVENT: Women of the Whitsundays networking evening

    Whats On Connect with like-minded women over a glass of wine.

    FOR LEASE: Iconic Whitsunday venue needs new tenants

    premium_icon FOR LEASE: Iconic Whitsunday venue needs new tenants

    Property IT'S one of the most distinguishable venues in the Whitsundays.