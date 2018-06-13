Alleged drug dealer denied bail

A HAMITLON Island electrician who has allegedly been dodging police was refused bail when he appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday facing 25 drug-related charges including supply and trafficking offences.

Robert Graham Ivan Spring, 39, was found to be an unacceptable risk of reoffending by Magistrate Simon Young after police alleged he had continued to supply methamphetamine while avoiding them.

Mr Young was unsatisfied with possible bail addresses, including one residing with a crown case witness, and Mr Spring's two previous convictions for failing to appear.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said the father of two's history could be explained by a confusing time during his marriage breakdown.

Mr Spring will remain in custody and face court again on August 13.