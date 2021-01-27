Alleged drug ring member watched by cops for months

A UNIVERSITY student arrested as part of the same investigation as former Titans player Michael Gordon was being watched by police for months, it is alleged in court documents.

Kai Buzic, 20, was among seven people arrested in police raids on November 21 last year for their alleged involvement in a drugs ring accused of selling cocaine and MDMA on the Tweed and southern Gold Coast.

Kai Buzic, 20, is accused of selling cocaine alongside as part of a group operation that was targeted by police between May and November 2020. Picture: Jodie Callcott.

He was arrested in front of his mother at the family home after police allegedly found cocaine, a drug called Benzocaine which is used to mix with cocaine, anabolic steroids and $4540 cash.

When police asked Buzic what they were looking for while searching his bedroom, he allegedly said: "Coke, bags, money, scales, the lot, the jackpot."

The university student and part-time labourer faces serious drugs charges alongside co-accused Jack Jones, Tate Robinson, Jed Conroy and Mikayla Noakes.

Some of the money found by Strike Force Caved detectives.

It is alleged Buzic was caught by officers of Strike Force Caved. It was formed in May 2020 to investigate the alleged supply of drugs by Buzic, accused ring leader Jones and Robinson, Conroy and Noakes.

Police allege the group was "clearly directed by Jack Jones", who is accused of using violence and threats of violence to enforce the group.

Former Gold Coast Titan and NRL player Michael Gordon is released from Tweed Heads Police Station after being arrested on November 21, 2020 for alleged drug related offences. Picture: Scott Powick.

Buzic faces charges of possessing prohibited drugs, supply prohibited drug, deal with the proceeds of crime and participate in criminal group, contribute to criminal activity.

His case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday. A sentencing assessment report was ordered before his March 11 sentence.

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

Originally published as Alleged drug ring member watched by cops for months