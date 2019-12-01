Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a man with drink driving after he crashed his car into an Innes Park house last night.
Police have charged a man with drink driving after he crashed his car into an Innes Park house last night.
Crime

Man allegedly so drunk he drove into a house

Zachary O'Brien
1st Dec 2019 10:31 AM | Updated: 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly drove his car with a blood-alcohol content of 0.152 mounted a gutter and crashed into a house at Innes Park last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the white Holden Commodore was travelling south on the Esplanade at Innes Park, before mounting a gutter, hitting a power pole, crashing through a letter box and fence and coming to a stop on the veranda of a nearby house.

A 37-year-old Coral Cove man has been charged with drink driving and had his licence suspended.

Paramedics were called to the scene and assessed one patient who declined QAS services.

drink driving drive into a house innes park qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        OBITUARY: He lied about his age to serve his country

        premium_icon OBITUARY: He lied about his age to serve his country

        People and Places He will be remembered for his gentleness, kindness and his devotion to his family...

        GW3 talks superyacht opportunities with Deputy PM

        premium_icon GW3 talks superyacht opportunities with Deputy PM

        News The group was part of a Northern Australia delegation to Canberra.

        FISHING REPORT: Early bird gets the better bites

        FISHING REPORT: Early bird gets the better bites

        Fishing Find out what's biting where before heading out this weekend.