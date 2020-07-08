Menu
IN COURT: The man accused of crashing an allegedly stolen car which killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man had his matter heard in court again.
News

Alleged fatal crash driver heard in court

Geordi Offord
Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Jul 2020 10:58 AM
THE man accused of crashing an allegedly stolen car which hit and killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man had his matter heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court again.

Robert Noel Fisher, 27, is facing two fresh charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving without a licence.

He is also charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The matter was briefly heard in court this morning.

A brief of evidence was ordered with the matters being adjourned to be heard again on September 17.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
