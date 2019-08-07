Alleged girl snatcher cries in court

Christopher Irwin is accused of taking a young girl into an abandoned house in Sydney’s southwest. Picture: Facebook

Christopher Irwin is accused of taking a young girl into an abandoned house in Sydney’s southwest. Picture: Facebook

A MAN accused of undressing a young girl after snatching her off a Sydney street has sobbed profusely while hearing his alleged victim has been interviewed for a second time.

Christopher Irwin, 34, is charged with taking a child with intent to remove parental control and remaining in a building with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police say he grabbed a seven-year-old girl by her hand and led her into an abandoned property in Macquarie Fields, in the city's southwest, after 4pm on May 31.

A witness found the child in Mr Irwin's company allegedly partially undressed.

The vacant home was 300 metres from where Mr Irwin was living before he was remanded in custody.

Mr Irwin, who worked mowing lawns, was detained by others until he was arrested.

He appeared via video link in Campbelltown Local Court today, hanging his head in his hands and wiping his eyes behind his glasses for the few minutes his case was heard.

He nodded that he could hear proceedings, crying as his lawyer said she understood "the complainant was further interviewed last week".

His eyes were closed for much of the time and he sighed repeatedly but didn't say a word.

Police documents previously tendered to the court state Mr Irwin's young alleged victim is "very scared for her safety".

The papers also revealed Mr Irwin had an intellectual disability and autism.

The court heard today the police brief of evidence against him had been served on the defence and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Magistrate Robert Rabbidge adjourned Mr Irwin's case to the same court on September 4.

"Your lawyers will be looking at that (brief) material and you'll be able to instruct them as to what to do," he said before cutting off the video link.