Alleged 'groomer' who preyed on local teens fronts court

Mackay District police have charged a 28-year-old man with child exploitation offences after he allegedly preyed on teenage girls on-line using a fake social media profile.

THE Bowen man, who police dubbed an alleged "typical groomer”, fronted Bowen Magistrates Court today after he allegedly used a fake social media profile to prey on teenage girls and tried to get them to send him compromising photos of themselves.

Mackay District Police charged the 28-year-old man with child exploitation offences on Monday and will allege he established a fake profile, complete with false name and images, on a social media site in 2016 with the intent of tricking teenage girls in the Bowen and Whitsunday areas.

Police were contacted by the parents of two teens in late 2017 after they discovered inappropriate and illegal content had allegedly been sent to their children by the fake profile 'Luke Norbit'.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said police will allege the man was a "typical groomer” who used the fake profile to lure girls and send him photos.

Det Insp Smith alleged there was an occasion where the man attempted to use photos sent to him to blackmail the teenager but she informed her parents immediately.

Before the fake social media 'Luke Norbit' account was shut down in early 2018, it had over 600 'friends' - most believed to be teenage girls, police said.

The man has been charged with four offences in relation to two people, including using the internet to procure a child under the age of 16, and indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16.

No pleas were entered as duty lawyer Cleo Rewald sought an adjournment for the man to seek legal advice.

The man's bail was enlarged and he will return to Bowen court on July 3.

Police investigating the alleged offences are appealing for anyone who may have had online social media contact with a person / profile by the name of 'Luke Norbit' to contact them if:

They, or someone they know, personally or indirectly knows this person;

They, or someone they know, had online contact with this account;

The person asked for, received, or supplied inappropriate online content or images;

Or the person started using threatening language.

To report any of these instances call Bowen Police on their new number 4720 4555, call on Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

Resources for parents and children regarding on-line safety and ways to avoid predatory behaviour on the internet can be found at the office of the e-safety Commissioner or by visitng https://www.esafety.gov.au/.