Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Alleged hooning offence leads to coronavirus fines

Carlie Walker
by
11th Apr 2020 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE COVID-19 infringements have been issued at Burgowan after police were called out to a vehicle allegedly doing burnouts.  

The incident happened near Torbanlea about 5pm on Saturday.  

The $1334 infringement notices for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction issued by the Chief Health Officer were issued to the driver and two passengers, three males, aged between 25 and 32.  

Police were alerted to a vehicle doing numerous burnouts in a number of locations near Howard and Torbanlea.  

The 32-year-old male driver has also been charged in relation to the burnout offences.  

His vehicle has been immobilised for 90 days and he will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast editors picks fcpolice hooning
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Access to future COVID-19 vaccination made easier

        premium_icon Access to future COVID-19 vaccination made easier

        Information An Airlie Beach pharmacist said the changes were 'common sense' and would eventually help rural residents directly.

        UPDATE: Man transported to Bowen Hospital

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man transported to Bowen Hospital

        Breaking Emergency crews attended the scene on Peter Delemothe Rd.

        Man drives into own house in Bowen

        premium_icon Man drives into own house in Bowen

        Breaking An ambulance crew assessed one man on the scene.

        Boat ramps, hiking trails, tips: What's open this weekend

        premium_icon Boat ramps, hiking trails, tips: What's open this weekend

        News COVID-19 and Easter have impacted what's open across the region.