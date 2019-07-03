Menu
Crime

Alleged ice doctor: ‘I owe my son’s life to him’

by Lea Emery
3rd Jul 2019 9:05 AM
FORMER patients of a leading Gold Coast obstetrician accused of having a stash of drugs including ice and magic mushrooms have expressed their shock at the allegations.

Ashraf Mohamed Hanafy, 57, yesterday appeared in Southport Magistrates court to face multiple charges including four of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police allege he was found with nine grams of ice, magic mushrooms, 27.5 ecstasy tablets and cannabis in his Reedy Creek home.

Ashkan Mohamed Hanafy leaves Southport Magistrates Court
The allegations left some of his former patients stunned, with many taking to social media website Facebook to show their support.

Mother Allison Stankovic said Hanafy was understanding when her son died at birth.

"It was Ash's kind compassionate bedside manner that gave me the strength I needed to face another pregnancy," she said.

"Over the years I have had other complications and Ash has been extremely professional and looked after me."

Dr Ash Hanafy in 2011. Picture: Michael Ross.
Brittany Squire said Hanafy delivered her son and had been her doctor for many years.

"After many visits to him, multiple surgeries and delivering my son, Ash never once appeared to be anything other than caring, professional and intelligent," she said.

"I owe my good health and my son's life to him."

Mitchell Hallam said Hanafy delivered his two children.

"Never once in the several visits to his practice did it ever appear that he was anything less than a remarkable professional and the most caring doctor I have ever met," he said.

Hanafy's matter will next be heard in the Southport Magistrates Court on July 16.

