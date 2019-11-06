Adriana Rivas accused of kidnappings under dictator regime

Adriana Rivas was allegedly involved in seven kidnappings during the reign of notorious Chile dictator Augusto Pinochet. She has fronted a Sydney court.

Adriana Rivas was allegedly involved in seven kidnappings during the reign of notorious Chile dictator Augusto Pinochet. She has fronted a Sydney court.

A woman wanted in Chile in relation to seven kidnappings and alleged torture during the reign of notorious dictator Augusto Pinochet has appeared in a Sydney court.

Adriana Rivas, who is wanted in Chile over the alleged kidnapping of seven people during the bloody reign of the late General Augusto Pinochet, was today remanded in custody in Dillwynia women's prison in western Sydney pending an extradition hearing.

Looking more like a grandmother than an alleged political thug, Ms Rivas appeared to be in pain as she sat in prison greens in the jail's audio visual booth during a brief hearing.

The 66-year-old has been in custody since she was arrested in February following an extradition request from Chile and a warrant issued in Canberra last December.

In Central Local Court on Wednesday, Magistrate Robert Williams remanded Ms Rivas in custody until December 16.

Adriana Rivas. Picture: SBS TV

She previously had a bail application refused on the grounds there were no special circumstances in the case to warrant granting her release.

As an alleged agent with the Chilean secret police Dirección de Inteligencia Nacional (DINA), Ms Rivas is alleged to have participated in the kidnappings and disappearances of seven people between 1974 and 1977.

Relatives of some of her alleged victims sat in court for Ms Rivas's hearing.

During General Pinochet's 17-year bloody rule of Chile from 1973 to 1990, more than 3200 people were executed, or disappeared and many thousands more were detained and tortured, or exiled.

An Australian resident since 1978, Ms Rivas has worked as a nanny in Sydney.

She was arrested in 2006 in Chile during a visit, but fled the country in 2010 and has since lived in the Sydney suburb of Bondi.