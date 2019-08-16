Alleged knifeman released from hospital

THE man accused of stabbing a woman to death in the Sydney CBD this week has released from hospital.

NSW Police confirmed Mert Ney was released from Royal Prince Alfred Hospital after receiving treatment and returned to Surry Hills Police Station about midday Friday.

Mr Ney was arrested after the stabbing murder of 24-year-old woman, Michaela Dunn, and the wounding of Linda Bo, 41 in Sydney CBD on Tuesday.

He is expected to be charged later today, police said in a statement.

Mert Ney was arrested after the stabbing attack and is expected to be charged today. Picture: Seven News

Ney allegedly killed Dunn in a Clarence St apartment before allegedly stabbing Bo at the Hotel CBD. He allegedly walked down York St with a bloody knife before being restrained by bystanders who pinned him down using a milk crate and chairs.

Lawyer John Bamford said on Thursday he was getting lunch when he saw a man emerge from the side of a building with a "knife raised".

"I just grabbed the chair and, you know, went after him basically as best I could," he told Seven's Sunrise.

"I had to get rid of my papers that I had taken for lunch to read so I had to drop them on my cafe, but the guy knows me there so I didn't worry about that." Mr Bamford said he had no option but to act and the public's reaction to his bravery was "a bit over-egged".

"What am I gonna do, go home and say I was there and I could have done something and backed away from it? I mean there was just, there was no option," Mr Bamford said.

The lawyer also revealed he had a "little chat" with Ney. He said the 20-year- old claimed he had a bomb in his bag.

"(But) the zip was undone and it didn't look like there was a bomb in there to me. He was just having me on." NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has described the men who helped detain Ney as "the highest order of heroes".

"They saved lives," he said.