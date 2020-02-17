Alleged police assault: Bowen officer ‘spat on’

IT HAS been an eventful 72 hours for Bowen police, with a string of unusual incidents including alleged damage to police property, possession charges and the alleged serious assault of a Bowen police officer.

CHINCHILLA MAN CHARGED

At 1pm on Sunday, February 18, a 27-year-old man from Chinchilla attended the Bowen Police Station and allegedly became frustrated and angry when the station was closed.

It is alleged the man then punched and shook the front door. An officer who was inside the station allegedly observed the man throwing rocks at the door, resulting in damage to a large pane of glass and the door panel.

The man was arrested and charged with wilful damage of police property and possession of drug utensils.

He was charged at Bowen watch-house and subjected to a mental health assessment.

The man will attend Bowen Magistrates Court on March 31.

OFFICER 'SPAT ON'

A 42-year-old man was charged with serious assault of a police officer at 11pm on February 14.

The Bowen man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for a failure to appear in court charge.

It is alleged that while the man was being processed at Bowen Police Station he lashed out at police officers and spat on the officer who was attempting to restrain him.

The man was charged with failure to appear in court and serious assault of a police officer.

The man will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on February 17.