Alleged Proserpine trespass

Police are asking anyone with information that might help to identify the man to come forward. Kevin Farmer

POLICE are looking for a man who allegedly trespassed in a Proserpine back yard on Thursday night.

Police said the resident of the Ann St home did not know the man, and that he ran away in a northerly direction when he realised he had been seen.

Further inquires made by the resident indicated one of the two pet dogs in the back yard had sustained minor injuries to its head, police said.

The man is described as having short hair, dark coloured skin, a tattoo 'sleeve' on his right arm, and he was wearing a long sleeve white shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to contact police as soon as possible on 131 444.