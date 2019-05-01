Alleged rape victim in 'horrifying' legal limbo for years

A south-east Queensland mum-of-five has been waiting years for her former husband to go to trial for attacks he allegedly committed in 2014-15.

COMPSERV/SUPPLIED

AN alleged 'rape' survivor has slammed Queensland's court system for allowing the man accused of bashing, strangling, violating and torturing her to delay his trial.

The mum-of-five has been waiting years for her former husband to go to trial for attacks he allegedly committed in 2014-15.

The alleged assaults happened in the Sunshine Coast-Gympie area and they included multiple rapes, strangulation, bashings, torture and domestic violence order breaches.

Police charged the man with about 30 offences relating to the alleged attacks just over three years ago.

The man has used a number of processes to delay his day in court including repeatedly changing lawyers, meaning new legal teams have had to seek time to prepare his case.

It is not known when he will go to trial and no new court dates are listed.

"It is horrible and horrifying having no closure," she said.

Women's Legal Service Queensland CEO Angela Lynch said most criminal cases were finalised within nine to 12 months.

Ms Lynch said this woman's case was appalling but it was not at all unusual.

She said domestic violence and sexual offenders could sometimes drag out the process as a means of controlling their victims and of wearing them down so they will withdraw from the case.

"There can be legitimate delays but our clients are also saying this is a pattern of abuse - the defence lawyers and perpetrators know the longer it goes on, the increased likelihood there is of her not proceeding with the charges," Ms Lynch said.

She said the government needed to include the right of crime victims to have a speedy trial in the criminal code and in the state's human rights act.

"I am concerned that the rights of victims of crime have not been appropriately acknowledged in the (recent) human rights bill, while the rights of criminal defendants in criminal trials are explicitly upheld," she said.

The State Government did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.