Alleged sleepy driver's frightening near miss
UPDATE: A MAN was taken to hospital, after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.
Police allege the 52-year-old North Mackay man fell asleep while driving, and narrowly missed a traffic controller, before colliding with the traffic controller's stationary vehicle.
He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The incident is still under investigation.
EARLIER: A PERSON has been taken to Proserpine Hospital, following a two vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.
A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the two-vehicle crash happened at 10.15am about 15km north of Proserpine, near the Gregory Cannon Valley Rd and Bruce Highway intersection.
The spokesperson said RACQ were attending the accident.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the male patient was taken to hospital with 'minor injuries', and that he was in a stable condition.