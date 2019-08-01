Menu
Police are investigating a crash involving a 52-year-old North Mackay man, that happened 15 km north of Proserpine.
Police are investigating a crash involving a 52-year-old North Mackay man, that happened 15 km north of Proserpine. Contributed
Alleged sleepy driver's frightening near miss

Georgia Simpson
1st Aug 2019 11:13 AM | Updated: 4:50 PM
UPDATE: A MAN was taken to hospital, after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Police allege the 52-year-old North Mackay man fell asleep while driving, and narrowly missed a traffic controller, before colliding with the traffic controller's stationary vehicle.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

 

EARLIER: A PERSON has been taken to Proserpine Hospital, following a two vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the two-vehicle crash happened at 10.15am about 15km north of Proserpine, near the Gregory Cannon Valley Rd and Bruce Highway intersection.

The spokesperson said RACQ were attending the accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the male patient was taken to hospital with 'minor injuries', and that he was in a stable condition.

