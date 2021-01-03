Menu
Crime

Alleged stolen car drives into police van

by Brianna Morris-Grant
3rd Jan 2021 12:13 PM
A MAN has been charged after allegedly slamming a suspected stolen car into a police van in Surfers Paradise overnight.

Police say a stolen 2004 Honda Accord was spotted by officers driving dangerously in a hotel car park on Fern Street.

The sedan driver spotted police and drove over a tyre deflation device in an effort to get away.

The vehicle continued to drive with all four tyres deflated and ran into the side of a marked van at the top of an exit ramp.

The male driver was arrested on the Gold Coast Highway nearby.

Two women also allegedly travelling in the car were also arrested, and are now assisting police with their investigation.

No one was injured.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage of police property, obstruct police, driving of a motor vehicle without a license, possessing dangerous drugs, possess utensils, possess property suspected of being acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence and receiving tainted property.

He is expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday.

Originally published as Alleged stolen car drives into police van

gold coast qld crime

