Alleged teen shooter to claim self defence

Jacob Blake protests: US teen shooter to claim self defence

A Black Lives Matter counter-protester who allegedly went on a shooting spree on Tuesday night that left two protesters dead and another seriously injured will claim self defence.

It comes after the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin was experiencing a fresh wave of protests following the maiming of a black man, Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times by local police in the back.

US teen shooter Kyle Rittenhouse walks down a Kenosha street with a rifle.

Police were called after reports of multiple gunshot victims at 63rd and Sheridan Rd about 11.45pm Tuesday night, the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement the following morning.

"The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries," police said.

Following the incident, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Rittenhouse fires at protesters while lying on the ground in his attempt to runaway.

Hours before the shooting, Rittenhouse filmed himself bragging that he was going to be a vigilante.

Rittenhouse's lawyer, Lin Wood, has claimed the acts were in self-defence.

"These charges must be dismissed as video clearly shows justified acts of self-defence. When dismissed, accusers should be held accountable and they should pay," Wood said in a statement on social media.

Prosecutors will allege Rittenhouse shot his first victim, Joseph Rosenbaum, in a used car lot after the man threw a plastic bag at him.

Rosenbaum then tried to take the weapon from Rittenhouse, prosecutors allege.

Rittenhouse allegedly shot the man several times, in the back, right groin, and left hand.

Rosenbaum died from his injuries.

Anthony Huber, 26, also died when he was shot on Tuesday night.

Anthony Huber, a protester killed by 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin.

He was apparently caught in the crossfire.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was seriously injured when he was allegedly shot by Rittenhouse.

Video appeared to show Grosskreutz making his way toward Rittenhouse.

He seemed to try and grab Rittenhouse's weapon, before the 17-year-old allegedly opened fire.

Rosenbaum's friend Adriana Garcia set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help Huber's girlfriend, Hannah Gittings.