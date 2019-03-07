Alleged tripod protester bailed

A protester who allegedly erected a tripod over the railway line at Collinsville on Saturday has been bailed by the court.

A PROTESTER who allegedly erected a tripod over the railway line at Collinsville on Saturday has been bailed by the court.

Timothy James Buchanan, 32, of Tighes Hill in New South Wales, appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of obstructing railways, trespassing on a railway and contravening a direction of police on Saturday.

He is also charged with obstructing police in a separate incident on December 6, 2017.

Buchanan's solicitor Rosemary Varley applied for bail for her client, but said he opposed a condition that he was not allowed to go to 384 Normanby Rd, Bogie, as that is where he had been staying while in Queensland for the past three weeks.

Ms Varley told the court her client had nowhere to stay if he could not go to that address.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead agreed to remove that condition from Mr Buchanan's bail before releasing him on bail.

Bail conditions imposed were that Mr Buchanan was not allowed to enter within 100m or Aurizon or Queensland Rail infrastructure, that he cannot go within 100m of Abbot Point coal loading facility and that he cannot go within 100m of any Adani site or land.

Mr Buchanan will appear next in Bowen Magistrates Court on March 12.