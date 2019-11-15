Menu
Isaac Powell, 32, is expected to have his charge upgraded to murder.
ALLEGED VICTIM DIES: Charge could be upgraded

Jessica Lamb
15th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
A CHARGE against a Torquay father, who allegedly violently attacked a man in September, is expected to be upgraded to murder, according to police.

Isaac William Powell, 32, was charged with grievous bodily harm on September 12 after an alleged attack in a Urangan St unit on a 45-year-old man, also from Torquay, on September 5.

The victim, Paul Herdman, was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital suffering serious head injuries, where he died on September 16.

 

Alleged murder victim Torquay man Paul Herdman, 45.
Police commenced a major operation, Romeo Mabble, and declared a crime scene at the unit.

Mr Powell had allegedly been on the run until he was captured by police on September 11.

He appeared in court on several charges, including one count of grievous bodily harm in relation to the alleged incident.

He was also charged with wilful damage, possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and serious assault of a person over the age of 60.

The grevious bodily harm charge was expected to be formally altered in court yesterday to murder however, Mr Powell's lawyer, Michael Riddell, asked for a two-week adjournment to November 28.

