Allison's amazing sculpture a piece of cake

TRUE TALENT: Allison Turner made this intricate cake creation. Her amazing skill has led her to being nominated for a national award, and she needs your help.

TRUE TALENT: Allison Turner made this intricate cake creation. Her amazing skill has led her to being nominated for a national award, and she needs your help.

WHAT'S 1.5m high, looks like a llama and carries more than 15kg of chocolate?

A chocolate llama cake, of course.

You haven't made one? Don't worry. Cake sculptor Allison Turner is an expert.

Inspired by a picture book, she set out to make the creation for her son's second birthday.

"It was originally only going to be the head, but then I thought it really needed the legs."

This creation and many other designs have caught the attention of the international cake world, and Ms Turner is nominated for the Australian Cake Artists and Decorators Association Cake Oscars awards at the International Cake Show for best Cake Sculptor.

And since word got out, what had been Ms Turner's hobby and occasional late-night work has become a whirlwind.

"Since the nomination, everything's been a bit nuts," she said. "I have only usually been making things for family and friends, mostly because of the time and cost of the cakes. Plus, with a two-year-old, and having lupus, I have to watch how much energy I have."

As part of the cake show, Ms Turner has been working on a piece, the details of which she's keeping secret, but revealed was already 2m long.

"It's a sugar showpiece, with chocolate and fondant, and I've been working on it since February," she said.

"I've been working on it most nights."

Ms Turner will also join a group of fellow cake artists, as part of team Kung Fu Chocolate Cake, to help create a scene from The Wind in the Willows, each member creating a scene and characters from the classic tale entirely from sugar.

And while the work looks beyond belief, Ms Turner says it's just as important that it's edible and tastes good.

"There's a lot to keep the structure up, and although it (the llama) has a metal frame, I use chocolate ganache which sets like clay and it makes everything taste great," she said.

More of her amazing cakes can be seen on Instagram at @alwayssaveroomforcake.

You can help Ms Turner on her quest by voting for her in the cake awards.

Visit www.acada.com.au/ 2019-vote-for-winner-cake- sculptor-of-the-year-award .html to vote for her.