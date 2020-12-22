Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Almost $50,000 has been raised for the family of a three-year-old girl left fighting for life after she was hit by a car.
Almost $50,000 has been raised for the family of a three-year-old girl left fighting for life after she was hit by a car.
Crime

Almost $50k raised for ‘little princess’ hit by car

by Nathan Edwards
22nd Dec 2020 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A fundraiser for the Gold Coast family of a three-year-old girl hit by a car on Sunday has smashed its goal in just hours.

The GoFundMe page for Luna Matenga, who is fighting for life after she was struck while crossing Goldmine Rd at Ormeau, has raised $47,000 in 17 hours.

Its initial fundraising goal was $30,000.

Luna Matenga is fighting for life in a Gold Coast hospital after she was hit by a car.
Luna Matenga is fighting for life in a Gold Coast hospital after she was hit by a car.

Family friend Clare Hamilton, who started the campaign, said Luna's parents Jessica and Timi "would never ask for anything in life".

"They are the most loving, caring, positive and giving friends and parents," she said.

"Everyone who knows Luna knows that she is an absolute warrior.

"Our princess will fight until the end. She is courageous. She is confident. She is kind and she is brave. She will not give up and neither will we."

Gold Coast couple Jessica and Timi Matenga with their children.
Gold Coast couple Jessica and Timi Matenga with their children.

More than 500 people have donated to the fundraiser while there have been thousands of messages of support left on social media.

They include one from former Broncos player Adam Blair, who said "Sending love and prayers your way".

A Gold Coast University spokeswoman on Tuesday said that Luna remained in a critical condition in intensive care.

Originally published as Almost $50k raised for 'little princess' hit by car

accident luna matenga

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Next major step in new Whitsunday childcare centre

        Premium Content Next major step in new Whitsunday childcare centre

        Parenting Plans show a building just a stone’s throw from Airlie Beach has been earmarked for development.

        Cannons dominate pool in state championships

        Premium Content Cannons dominate pool in state championships

        Swimming The swimmers weren’t the only ones who walked away with some silverware.

        Man suffers ‘significant’ injury in Bowen car fire

        Premium Content Man suffers ‘significant’ injury in Bowen car fire

        News Emergency services rushed to the scene of a car fire on the Bruce Highway.

        Hi-tech navy joins search for illegal fishers in QLD waters

        Premium Content Hi-tech navy joins search for illegal fishers in QLD waters

        News The surveillance from Townsville down to the Fraser Coast included helicopters and...

        • 22nd Dec 2020 12:00 PM