Menu
Login
Ian Hudson lays a wreath at the cenotaph during the Airlie Beach Anzac Day service this morning.
Ian Hudson lays a wreath at the cenotaph during the Airlie Beach Anzac Day service this morning. Peter Carruthers
News

Almost 75 years since AHS Centaur sinking

Peter Carruthers
by
25th Apr 2018 3:26 PM

IN three weeks time 75 years will have passed since the sinking of the AHS Centaur in which 268 people lost their lives.

Ian Hudson's godfather was one of them.

A converted merchant ship, the AHS Centaur was sunk by a Japanese submarine on her first mission as a hospital ship off the coast of Brisbane.

Lieutenant Colonel Clem Manson lost his life when the "Japanese decided to take a pot shot at her”, Mr Hudson said.

"It hit a midships and hit one of the bunker tanks, the ship exploded and sank within three minutes.

"My godfather got a number of his nurses off ... and, unfortunately as it was going down, he got sucked down with it,” he said.

Mr Hudson was one of the people responsible for lobbying State and Federal Governments to find the AHS Centaur, which sunk off Moreton Island.

On December 20, 2009, the ship was finally discovered by specialist marine salvage teams.

ahs centaur airlie beach anzac anzac day 2018 whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Sunrise for Tour de Cure

    Sunrise for Tour de Cure

    News CHILDREN like Connor Howse are the reason Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood and Shona Russell are about to ride 1110km for Tour de Cure.

    • 25th Apr 2018 5:00 PM
    MAGICAL MUSICAL EXPERIENCE

    MAGICAL MUSICAL EXPERIENCE

    News 2018 Wintermoon line-up is huge

    • 25th Apr 2018 4:32 PM
    Whitsundays draw rev-heads

    Whitsundays draw rev-heads

    News Proserpine's Joshua Healey took to the track for the first time

    • 25th Apr 2018 4:05 PM
    WFC premiers top of the ladder

    WFC premiers top of the ladder

    News The Premier men's side held off the Magpies in a 3-0 win.

    • 25th Apr 2018 4:02 PM

    Local Partners