Almost five times over

MENTAL illness played a part in a Jubilee Pocket woman drink driving almost five times the legal limit, Proserpine Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

Deborah Lesley Bisset, 59, pleaded guilty to drink driving on October 20 at 8pm in the Jubilee Pocket Island Gateway Holiday Park, where she recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.243.

Police were alerted when a car was spotted driving erratically and scraped some concrete near the venue's toilet block. After confirming who the car belonged to, officers found Bisset asleep in a cabin.

The legal counsel for the defendant said his client was suffering chronic depression and anxiety with associated alcohol abuse and was in the early stages of treatment when the offending occurred.

"She drank a large amount of wine and since drinking has been a source of conflict in her marriage she checked into a caravan park to hide her state from her husband, because she felt a deep sense of shame about the state she was in,” he said.

The court heard Bisset apologised to the caravan park's owners for her behaviour and offered to pay for any damage but was told the scrape marks were "insignificant”.

The court was told that as a result of the offence, Bisset had been forced to resign from her job of 20 years at Hertz Car Rental.

"She has volunteered in the local nursing home for seven years... she's a big member of the community going through a hard time,” the defence counsel said.

Magistrate Simon Young said her long standing employment spoke to Bisset's good character and noted evidence of her seeking help reduced her risk to the community.

Bisset lost her licence for 12 months and received a 12-month probation order with a conviction recorded.