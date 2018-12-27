Alora and Jaden win RSL awards

TOP HONOURS: Airlie Beach/Whitsundays sub-branch president Rod Davies (centre) with the winners of this year's Most Improved Cadet Awards Alora Thomas (left) and Jaden Walton (right).

TOP HONOURS: Airlie Beach/Whitsundays sub-branch president Rod Davies (centre) with the winners of this year's Most Improved Cadet Awards Alora Thomas (left) and Jaden Walton (right). Monique Preston

TWO local defence force cadets were recognised for their hard work with an RSL award recently.

Alora Thomas and Jaden Walton were named this year's winners of the annual most improved cadet award from the Airlie Beach/ Whitsunday RSL sub-branch.

The award, which goes to an air force cadet and a navy cadet each year, recognises youngsters for what they do in the cadets, as well as improving their personal knowledge and dressing well and displaying manners.

Alora received the award from the Training Ship Pioneer (Whitsunday) Royal Australian Navy Cadets, while Jaden was the recipient from the 110 Squadron Whitsunday Australian Air Force Cadets.

Both winners were pleased to receive the award.

"I'm really happy about it,” Alora said. "I've worked really hard to earn this.”

Jaden said his win was "surprising”.

"There's a lot of other better cadets,” he said.